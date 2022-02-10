First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.