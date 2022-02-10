First Manhattan Co. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

