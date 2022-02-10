First Manhattan Co. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

