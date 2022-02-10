First Manhattan Co. Decreases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.