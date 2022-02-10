First Manhattan Co. Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

