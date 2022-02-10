First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 39.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,212,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

