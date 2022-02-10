First Foundation Advisors Purchases 9,000 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 142.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 88.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of LMACU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

