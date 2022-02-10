First Foundation Advisors Purchases 178 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.25. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.