First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $335.60 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.18 and a 200-day moving average of $368.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.30, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

