First Foundation Advisors Acquires 65 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $186.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.83, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.