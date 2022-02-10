Financial Contrast: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) versus SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SEI Investments alerts:

This table compares SEI Investments and Global Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.92 billion 4.41 $546.59 million $3.82 15.87 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility & Risk

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SEI Investments and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 28.49% 29.81% 24.74% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Global Capital Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.