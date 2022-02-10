Financial Contrast: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 1 8 1 3.00 Chindata Group 2 1 3 0 2.17

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.99%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $17.45, indicating a potential upside of 229.18%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 8.32 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -9.21 Chindata Group $280.63 million 6.90 -$43.42 million $0.06 88.35

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08% Chindata Group 6.68% 2.03% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

