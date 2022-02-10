Financial Analysis: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.01 $960.49 million $0.69 10.84 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.45 $246.43 million $2.06 18.54

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 7.91% 17.49% 7.01% Sumco 10.14% 8.70% 5.29%

Volatility & Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sumco 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASE Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Given ASE Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Sumco.

Dividends

ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASE Technology pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASE Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASE Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Sumco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

