Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of DJD stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

