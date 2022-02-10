Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

