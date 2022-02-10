Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

