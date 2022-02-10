Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.