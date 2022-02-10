Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

