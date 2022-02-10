FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.