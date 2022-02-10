FIL Ltd Increases Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,445 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Diversey were worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Diversey by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

