FIL Ltd Has $56.91 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 66,409 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $56,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VMware by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,109 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VMware by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,036 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

Shares of VMW opened at $135.87 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

