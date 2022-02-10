FIL Ltd Acquires 7,825 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $49,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,043,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,619,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

