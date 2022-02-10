FIL Ltd Acquires 52,863 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

IVV opened at $459.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.34 and its 200-day moving average is $455.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

