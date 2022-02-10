FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 111.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

