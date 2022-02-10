Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.30) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.51) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.65).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,119.50 ($28.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,557.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,456.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,961 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($38.82).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

