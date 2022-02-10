Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.25.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $126.49 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $124.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

