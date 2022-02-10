Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,457,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,657,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

