FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.52 Million

Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report sales of $134.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.70 million. FB Financial reported sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $564.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

FBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,082. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.