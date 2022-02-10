Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

