Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

