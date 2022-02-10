Exelon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

