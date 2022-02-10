EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 48.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $24.03 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

