Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $65.43 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 110,997 shares of company stock worth $7,315,864. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.