Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of RE stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $231.20 and a 12 month high of $294.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

