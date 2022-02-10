Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

EB stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

