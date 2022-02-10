Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Shares of EVLO stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 103,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
