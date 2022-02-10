ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Shares Up 3.8%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 2,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.
