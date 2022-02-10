ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 291,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

