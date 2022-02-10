ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 291,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $115.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
