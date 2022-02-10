Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$17.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.52.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
