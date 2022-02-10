Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$17.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.52.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

