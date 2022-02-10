Ergo Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00008426 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $118.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,864.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.29 or 0.07227551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00313774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.97 or 0.00775055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014677 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.00416135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00229145 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

