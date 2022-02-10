Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Scopia Capital Management LP

Scopia Capital Management LP lessened its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,330 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises about 1.5% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 346,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.