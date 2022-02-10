Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Utz Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,573 in the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

