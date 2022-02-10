Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

