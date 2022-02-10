Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.86. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.