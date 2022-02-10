Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.86. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

