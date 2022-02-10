Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Alamos Gold comprises about 0.9% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,749. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

