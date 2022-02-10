Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67, Yahoo Finance reports. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 168,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,204. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

