Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.78. 39,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.39. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Equifax alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.