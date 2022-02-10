Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.