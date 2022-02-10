EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Down 3.8%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.95 and last traded at $110.28. Approximately 21,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,815,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

