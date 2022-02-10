Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. Envista has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.