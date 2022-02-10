Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. Envista has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.88.
In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envista (NVST)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.